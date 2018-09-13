Home States Telangana

The two ‘bearded men’ coming together is unholy, says KT Rama Rao

Rao said that alliance between two parties, which had once been against the formation of Telangana, was an ‘unholy, vulgar and immoral act’.

Published: 13th September 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:49 AM

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Telangana TDP (TTDP) and Congress’ alliance as ‘unethical and immoral’, IT and MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao said that it was strange news that the two bearded persons, Uttam Kumar Reddy from Telangana Congress and N Chandrababu Naidu, AP CM from Telugu Desam Party, had come together against TRS. “Its time the people of Telangana came together to show their mandate,” declared Rao.

Rao made these comments at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad where he, along with other TRS top brass such as finance minister Etela Rajender, Nizamabad MP Kavitha, and MP Keshava Rao, welcomed former Andhra Pradesh speaker KR Suresh Reddy into the party. Reddy had joined the party, after a long career with the Congress.

Rao said that alliance between two parties, which had once been against the formation of Telangana, was an ‘unholy, vulgar and immoral act’. “I do not know what political gains any of these parties will experience, but this makes it easier for the people of Telangana since they now have a clear choice — Congress or TRS,” he said. “Do you want someone who has ruled the State for nearly 65 years, eating away at its farmers like vultures, or someone who has become a ‘rythu bandhu’ (friend of the farmer) in the last four years and won your hearts,” asked the minister.

Rao asked the crowd whether they would like to wait for directions from Amaravathi(read TDP) or Delhi(read Congress) who would call all the shots or would they like locals(read TRS) to govern themselves. “It is good that the two parties have come together to form their ‘grand alliance’. People of

Telangana will be happy to see them thrashed together,” he said.
Commenting on the need for early elections, and on the loss of eight months of tenure of the Assembly, Rao said that it was necessary since the Congress party had obstructed the government for the past four years. “We had taken up several projects to develop the State, but the Congress filed as many as 186 cases with the sole purpose of obstructing them. CM KCR hopes that the people will teach the Opposition a lesson once and for all,” he said.

 

