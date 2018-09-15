Campaign on Sept 15, 16 for voters list verification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ECI issued the schedule of the second Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls in all the assembly constituencies in Telangana with reference to January 1, 2018 as the qualifying date. The draft electoral rolls, which were published on 10 September, states that the claims and objections of voters will be received until 25 September. G Nagesh, a BLO, was found missing in Khairatabad.

Accordingly, he was booked under section 32 of RP Act.A special campaign will be conducted in all the polling stations across 15 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad on 15 and 16 September. The contact details of EROs are: Musheerabad, B. Krishna Shekar (9849907636), Malakpet, V Vijaya Bhasker Kumar (9989930284), Amberpet, Balaiah (9704990950), Khairatabad, Geetha Radhika (9849901700), Jubilee Hills, A Ramesh (7702304863), Sanathnagar, A Sailaja (9963550421), Nampally, Tipparthi Yadaiah (9959930479), Karwan, D Pradeep Kumar (9989930288), Goshamahal, Seva Eslavath (7680076686), Charminar, Ashok Samrat (9989922091), Chandrayangutta, P Mohan Reddy (9000420691), Yakutpura, P. Ravinder Kumar (9989930195), Bahadurpura, B Suman Rao (7680824141), Secunderabad, K Ravi Kumar (9849906845), Secunderabad Cantonment, Chandra Sekhar (8331860165).

