Case filed against Congress leader not political vendetta, says Nayini Narasimha Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy on Friday refuted allegations that the case against former MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy was political vendetta. Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, the home minister said that the police acted based on a complaint against Jayaprakash Reddy in fake passports case. “The case against Jayaprakash Reddy was registered in 2004. Later, he joined the Congress. That was why it was not followed up,” the minister said. If the TRS was vindictive towards the Opposition party leaders, then PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy would have been arrested by now. “As a minister, Uttam was involved in housing scam,” he said.

He said that the Congress lost foothold in the state and was making false allegations against the TRS. The Congress was also joining hands with other parties, but the people would not believe in such alliances, he said. He predicted that Uttam could not win in the next Assembly elections. TDP pledged NTR’s party to Congress, Nayini alleged, and added that CPM and CPI kept their ideologies aside.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders led by TPCC chief spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju met DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Friday complaining of unnecessary police harassment against Congress leaders. The Congress leaders urged the DGP to give directions to police officials to stop harassing the party leaders. Sravan alleged that immediately after dissolution of Assembly, caretaker CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connivance with some senior police officials, started targeting Congress leaders. He said KCR wanted to terrorise the Congress cadre so as to influence the next elections.

The Congress leader alleged that old and even dead cases were being revived only to harass the Congress leaders. He said Congress workers across the state were being threatened by local police officials that they would be booked in fake cases or their old cases would be re-opened. He said all this was being done at the instance of caretaker CM KCR.

Action sought against former Cong MP

Former MLA and chairman of RTC in undivided AP Gone Prakash Rao approached the City police Commissioner seeking action of former Congress MP from Nizamabad Madhu Yashki Goud, stating that the latter and his family members have obtained visas to the USA using fake documents. He said that this case gains significance in the backdrop of police filing cases against the former MLA Jayaprakash Reddy on similar charges, earlier this week.