Case filed against ex-MLA

HYDERABAD: Another Congress leader from the city is in trouble. A case was registered against ex-MLA from Quthbullapur, Kuna Srisailam Goud, under sections of Prevention of Atrocities against SC & STs Act, at Jagathgirigutta police station. A TRS party activist lodged a complaint against the former legislator stating that the latter had threatened him with dire consequences. This incident comes close on the heels of arrest of former MLA and another Congress leader Turupu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jaggareddy in a decade old case.

Denying the allegations as baseless, Kuna Srisailam Goud said the cases are result of the political vendetta by the ruling party. “I don’t even know Ramesh and he alleges that my brother had threatened him. His complaint itself proves the allegations are cooked up. However I will cooperate with the police for investigation,” he said.