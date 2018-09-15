Cops manhandle Prof Haragopal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Gun Park located in front of Assembly as noted Human rights activist Prof Haragopal and Prof Nageswar, along with scores of activists from Save Education Committee staged a protest demanding that the government protect government schools and colleges.

The protests led to alleged highhandedness by police personnel, with a few of them allegedly misbehaving with women activists. The activists also alleged that the police personnel manhandled even Prof Haragopal.The group sat on a protest at the Gun Park and planned to take out a rally ‘Vidya Vignana Yatra’. Police forces were deployed and the protestors were whisked away in police vehicles.