Cops manhandle Prof Haragopal

The protests led to alleged highhandedness by police personnel, with a few of them allegedly misbehaving with women activists.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Tension prevailed at Gun Park located in front of Assembly as noted Human rights activist Prof Haragopal and Prof Nageswar, along with scores of activists from Save Education Committee staged a protest demanding that the government protect government schools and colleges.

The protests led to alleged highhandedness by police personnel, with a few of them allegedly misbehaving with women activists. The activists also alleged that the police personnel manhandled even Prof Haragopal.The group sat on a protest at the Gun Park and planned to take out a rally ‘Vidya Vignana Yatra’. Police forces were deployed and the protestors were whisked away in police vehicles. 

