Court takes a dig at edn institutions for corruption 

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Friday took a dig at the present education system in respect of professional courses in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and compared it with ‘China toys’.

The bench said the conduct of medicine, MBA, law and other professional courses by educational institutions which have no statutory permissions and basic amenities and issue of certificates by such institutes looked like selling ‘China toys’. The All India Council for Technical Education remains like a mute spectator in spite of such happenings, it remarked.

“Everything seems like ‘Money Making Circus’. Apart from AICTE, statutory bodies like Medical Council of India (MCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and so on are compromising on guidelines. The guidelines of the AICTE are convenient for its officials to indulge in corrupt practices. The government will get more revenue if it imposes 33 percent GST on such corruption money.

The court will not keep quiet if educational institutions are turned into shops that sell China toys”, the bench warned.The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice SV Bhatt made these remarks on an appeal filed by the AICTE against a single judge’s order directing the AICTE to grant approval to the petitioner institution, Sampathi Educational Society, to offer MBA course in its college Seshachala Venkata Subbaiah PG College at Puttur in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.