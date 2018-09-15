Home States Telangana

Gulf returnee arrested for stealing bikes in AP, Telangana

 According to police, Sai had committed theft of four bikes in AP, but he did not dispose them fearing police.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 25-year-old Gulf returnee hailing from AP, who drove more than 400 kilometers on four stolen bikes, one after the other, to dispose them in Hyderabad was arrested by the police on Friday. 
Police seized six vehicles, worth `10.20 lakh from Mandapaka Sai, who was involved in a series of vehicle thefts and robberies in AP and Telangana.

Sai told police that he wanted to dispose the four bikes stolen from Rajahmundry, and the two vehicles he robbed in the outskirts, were supposed to be rented out to private firms in AP, so as to evade police. He also told police that he started committing thefts to clear the debts incurred from his Gulf travel and his sister’s marriage. 

 According to police, Sai had committed theft of four bikes in AP, but he did not dispose them fearing police. He then thought of a plan to sell them in Hyderabad, as he was well-versed with the city, since he had worked here as a driver when the Outer Ring Road was being constructed during early 2000. However, as there was no option to transport the stolen bikes, he decided to drive them on his own all way from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad. 

After driving the first bike, he concealed it in an abandoned house on the outskirts and went for the second one. In the same manner, he drove all four bikes and started searching for customers, but could not succeed, due to document issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gulf returnee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity