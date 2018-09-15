Gulf returnee arrested for stealing bikes in AP, Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old Gulf returnee hailing from AP, who drove more than 400 kilometers on four stolen bikes, one after the other, to dispose them in Hyderabad was arrested by the police on Friday.

Police seized six vehicles, worth `10.20 lakh from Mandapaka Sai, who was involved in a series of vehicle thefts and robberies in AP and Telangana.

Sai told police that he wanted to dispose the four bikes stolen from Rajahmundry, and the two vehicles he robbed in the outskirts, were supposed to be rented out to private firms in AP, so as to evade police. He also told police that he started committing thefts to clear the debts incurred from his Gulf travel and his sister’s marriage.

According to police, Sai had committed theft of four bikes in AP, but he did not dispose them fearing police. He then thought of a plan to sell them in Hyderabad, as he was well-versed with the city, since he had worked here as a driver when the Outer Ring Road was being constructed during early 2000. However, as there was no option to transport the stolen bikes, he decided to drive them on his own all way from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad.

After driving the first bike, he concealed it in an abandoned house on the outskirts and went for the second one. In the same manner, he drove all four bikes and started searching for customers, but could not succeed, due to document issues.