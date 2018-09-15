Home States Telangana

Honour killing? Dalit youth hacked to death by wife's kin in Nalgonda

Pranay, son of LIC employee and Amruthavarshini, only daughter of one of Miryalaguda’s richest businessmen Maruthi Rao, were friends from school and their friendship developed to love.

Published: 15th September 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Less than a month after an alleged case of honour killing surfaced on the city outskirts, in yet another incident of honour killing in the State, a 25-year-old youth was brutally murdered by the family members of his wife, whom he had married eight months ago.

P Pranay, was allegedly attacked by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao and his brother Shravan, with a sharp weapon, when Pranay, had accompanied his pregnant wife Amruthavarshini to a hospital at Miryalaguda town on Friday. A CCTV footage recovered by the police showed the couple walking into the hospital premises, when a person on foot approached them from the rear and attacked Pranay and fled away.

AV Ranganath, Superintendent of police Nalgonda, said that they strongly suspect the role of Maruthi Rao and his brother Shravan and they are absconding. Special teams have already been deputed to nab the suspects. Pranay, son of LIC employee and Amruthavarshini, only daughter of one of Miryalaguda’s richest businessmen Maruthi Rao, were friends from school and their friendship developed to love, which continued even when they studied engineering, where they studied in the same branch.

READ: Shutdown in Miryalguda over Dalit's murder

However, tipped off of his daughter’s affair, Rao brought her back to home and confined her. Though she informed her parents, of her relation, Rao rejected, as Pranay is a Dalit. Police, acting on the complaint, counselled both parties, after which Rao agreed for a compromise with his daughter and son-in-law, after which Amruthavarshini started talking to her parents regularly. Recently she conceived and was taking treatment in a private hospital. 

