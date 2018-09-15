Home States Telangana

Honour killing? Wife’s kin murder youth

AV Ranganath, Superintendent of police Nalgonda, said that they strongly suspect the role of Maruthi Rao and his brother Shravan and they are absconding.

Published: 15th September 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Less than a month after an alleged case of honour killing surfaced on the city outskirts, in yet another incident of honour killing in the State, a 25-year-old youth was brutally murdered by the family members of his wife, whom he had married eight months ago.

P Pranay, was allegedly attacked by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao and his brother Shravan, with a sharp weapon, when Pranay, had accompanied his pregnant wife Amruthavarshini to hospital at Miryalaguda town on Friday. A CCTV footage recovered by the police showed the couple walking into the hospital premises, when a person on foot approached them from rear and attacked Pranay and fled away.

AV Ranganath, Superintendent of police Nalgonda, said that they strongly suspect the role of Maruthi Rao and his brother Shravan and they are absconding. Special teams have already been deputed to nab the suspects.Pranay, son of LIC employee and Amruthavarshini, only daughter of Miryalaguda’s one of the richest businessmen Maruthi Rao, were friends from school and their friendship developed in love, which continued even when they studied engineering, where they studied in the same branch. 

However, tipped off of his daughter’s affair, Rao brought her back to home and confined her. Though she informed her parents, of her relation, Rao rejected, as Pranay belonged to a lower caste.Police, acting on the complaint, counselled both parties, after which Rao agreed for a compromise with his daughter and son-in-law, after which Amruthavarshini started talking to her parents regularly. Recently she conceived and was taking treatment in a private hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Honour killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity