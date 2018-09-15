Kondagattu bus tragedy: RTC officials face public ire on social media

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever since the fatal bus accident in Kondagattu that killed 61 people, TSRTC has been facing the public ire from across the sections of society. Even netizens have stepped up the criticism for the cash-strapped corporation. A congratulatory post shared on Twitter by TSRTC on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi backfired after netizens pointed out that recruitment should be first completed for the Managing Director post which has no full-time officer.

“First, appoint the MD for TSRTC. What rights would in-charge MD have in maintaining the corporation,” tweeted Mani Kumar. It is not just the executive job role which is being chaired by an in-charge - senior IAS officer Sunil Sharma - but the department is facing a crunch of drivers, conductors, and mechanics, the posts for which are yet to be filled.

“A host of senior-level staff are set to retire in the coming months, especially, executive directors, and recently there were others who retired. The lack of leadership puts an added work pressure on others, often leading to issues in work culture,” informed a senior official. In Kukatpally bus depot in Hyderabad there is a crunch of 34 drivers and 26 conductors, according to the information given by the trade union representatives. What is worse is the crunch of mechanics in the depot.

While the total workforce at the depot should be 125, there is a vacancy of 54 staff members including mechanics, helpers, sharamiks etc. The mangled RTC bus, was lifted from the gorge at Kondagattu road on Friday. The transport authorities held a detailed inspection of the bus to decipher the cause of the accident. Experts from a private agency were also involved in process. (With inputs from Naveen Kumar Tallam)