Home States Telangana

Kondagattu mishap: RTC officials face public ire on social media

Ever since the fatal bus accident in Kondagattu that killed 61 people, TSRTC has been facing the public ire from across the sections of society.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Crowd gathers at the accident site where the TSRTC bus fell in the gorge in Telangana. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ever since the fatal bus accident in Kondagattu that killed 61 people, TSRTC has been facing the public ire from across the sections of society. Even netizens have stepped up the criticism for the cash-strapped corporation. A congratulatory post shared on Twitter by TSRTC on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi backfired after netizens pointed out that recruitment should be first completed for the Managing Director post which has no full-time officer.

“First, appoint the MD for TSRTC. What rights would in-charge MD have in maintaining the corporation,” tweeted Mani Kumar.  It is not just the executive job role which is being chaired by an in-charge - senior IAS officer Sunil Sharma - but the department is facing a crunch of drivers, conductors, and mechanics, the posts for which are yet to be filled.

“A host of senior-level staff are set to retire in the coming months, especially, executive directors, and recently there were others who retired. The lack of leadership puts an added work pressure on others, often leading to issues in work culture,” informed a senior official.  In Kukatpally bus depot in Hyderabad there is a crunch of 34 drivers and 26 conductors, according to the information given by the trade union representatives. What is worse is the crunch of mechanics in the depot. 

While the total workforce at the depot should be 125, there is a vacancy of 54 staff members including mechanics, helpers, sharamiks etc. The mangled RTC bus, was lifted from the gorge at Kondagattu road on Friday.  The transport authorities held a detailed inspection of the bus to decipher the cause of the accident. Experts from a private agency were also involved in  process. (With inputs from Naveen Kumar Tallam)

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kondagattu TSRTC RTC officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity