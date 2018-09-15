Home States Telangana

Police serve notice to BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hours after police served notice, Raja Singh released a video in which he stated that he did not violate any rule by participating in the rally.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Continuing the spree of serving notices to political leaders in the wake of Assembly elections, Abids police served notice to BJP legislator T Raja Singh summoning him to appear before the police on September 17. This is in connection with a case pertaining to rally conducted on August 15 without prior permission. Failing to appear before police might result in his arrest.

Hours after police served notice, Raja Singh released a video in which he stated that he did not violate any rule by participating in the rally. “Some youngster had organised Tiranga March on Independence Day and I was the chief guest. I did not organise the rally. It is not a crime in participating in rally on I-day,’’ he said. 

The MLA was also directed to appear before the court as and when required, join the investigation, and disclose all the facts correctly. The notices were served under section 41 (A) CrPC.On August 15, some youngsters had organised a Tiranga March in the city and had invited Raja Singh as a chief guest for the rally. However, there was no permission taken from the police department for conducting such rally.   

