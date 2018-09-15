Home States Telangana

Producer, TRS MLC join Congress

Having shown interest in Nizamabad constituency, Reddy intends to test his poll prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Published: 15th September 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Prominent Telugu movie producer Bandla Ganesh and rebel MLC from TRS party Bhupathi Reddy joined the Congress party after the two met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. As part of the meeting held by AICC to assess poll prospects in the state, Gandhi welcomed the duo into the party in the presence of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Though it was speculated that Bandla Ganesh, who had been loyal to Pawan Kalyan, would join the Jana Sena Party, he chose to affiliate with the Congress with his eyes on the Jubilee Hills constituency ticket. Meanwhile, rebel MLC Bhupathi Reddy had launched a scathing attack on TRS before joining the Congress alleging that his party had mistreated him.

Having shown interest in Nizamabad constituency, Reddy intends to test his poll prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections. After joining the Congress in New Delhi, he criticised the TRS for not fulfilling its promises on which the Telangana movement was built on: water, jobs and funds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bandla Ganesh Bhupathi Reddy TRS MLC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity