Producer, TRS MLC join Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prominent Telugu movie producer Bandla Ganesh and rebel MLC from TRS party Bhupathi Reddy joined the Congress party after the two met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. As part of the meeting held by AICC to assess poll prospects in the state, Gandhi welcomed the duo into the party in the presence of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Though it was speculated that Bandla Ganesh, who had been loyal to Pawan Kalyan, would join the Jana Sena Party, he chose to affiliate with the Congress with his eyes on the Jubilee Hills constituency ticket. Meanwhile, rebel MLC Bhupathi Reddy had launched a scathing attack on TRS before joining the Congress alleging that his party had mistreated him.

Having shown interest in Nizamabad constituency, Reddy intends to test his poll prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections. After joining the Congress in New Delhi, he criticised the TRS for not fulfilling its promises on which the Telangana movement was built on: water, jobs and funds.