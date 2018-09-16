15 injured in RTC bus accident in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of two bus accidents involving state-owned road transport corporation last week resulting in death of 64 persons, another bus accident today has left at least 15 injured, four of whom are said to be critical.

The accident took place in Bijinapally in Nagarkurnool district, on Sunday morning, when one of the tyres of the bus exploded.

Most of the passengers were going to take the exam for Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) posts held in the morning. The injured were rushed to Nagarkurnool Area Hospital.

The bus started from Yadagirigutta Bus depot and was heading to Nagarkurnool. While it is reported that the bus was overloaded, number of passengers is yet to be ascertained.

Health minister Dr C Laxma Reddy directed Nagarkurnool's District Medical and health Officer Dr Sudhakar and the Area Hospital's superintendent Dr Prabhu to provide to provide best treatment.

This is the third accident involving RTC buses in past one-week. A week ago, driver of a RTC Bus-whose breaks failed- ran over three people which led to their death, at Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

A day later (on Tuesday), RTC's Palle Velugu bus fell into a gorge at Kondagutta in Jagtial district, leading to death of 61 passengers and inuring some more.