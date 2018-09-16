Chandrababu Naidu allying with party that filed cases against him: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national president Amit Shah came down heavily on former ally and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu saying that Naidu had now allied with those (Congress) who were doing the politics of vendetta against him.

He was responding to a query on the Non-Bailable Warrant issued by a Maharashtra court against Naidu and 15 others on Friday regarding the Babli project agitation which they had taken up in 2010. Shah reached Hyderabad on Friday morning to kickstart his party’s election campaign from Mahbubnagar Assembly constituency which was held by BJP prior to 2014.

When asked if the BJP-led government was not indulging in vendetta politics, Shah told the media that Naidu was doing politics with those who indulged in political vendetta against him. “The case was registered in 2010, the chargesheet was filed in 2013. During this period, there was a Congress government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and at the Centre. Who was filing cases against Naidu then?” he asked.

According to Shah, 25 summons were sent to Naidu before a NBW was issued. “Our leaders have also been summoned in a variety of cases and we have honoured the courts. If he does not honour the courts, law will take its own course,” said Shah.