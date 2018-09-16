Chandrababu Naidu Using AP intelligence to spy on TS: TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS on Saturday alleged that TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was using AP Intelligence officials to create disturbances in Telangana . Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, TRS MP Balka Suman, Government Whip Palla Rajeswar Reddy, TRS secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao alleged that the AP Intelligence officials including its head AB Venkateshwar Rao were stationed in Hyderabad to keep a tab on the affairs of Telangana State.

“Naidu’s is planning to create disruptive activities in Telangana with the illegal money he earned in AP,” they alleged.The TRS leaders are planning to lodge a complaint with the Governor and DGP for immediate action in this regard. Suman stated that Naidu was resorting to backdoor politics and misusing the AP government machinery for his personal and political gains in Telangana.

‘‘Naidu is trying to create political instability and transport money bags to Telangana using the intelligence officials ahead of the Assembly elections. If they are caught by us we will hand over them to the I-T department,” Suman said.He warned the AP Intelligence sleuths to go back to their home State or else TRS cadres would drive them away.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav refuted TTDP president L Raman’s allegations that the BJP and TRS were behind Maharashtra local court issuing NBW against Naidu. “If TRS conspired against Naidu, why three TRS MLAs too would get NBW notices. Naidu should stop enacting political dramas and should not use NBW to derive political mileage,” Talasani said. The Minister said there would be no loss to TRS, if the TDP and Congress forged an alliance in the Assembly elections. “The fans of NTR will not spare Naidu for the unholy alliance,” he said.