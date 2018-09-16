Home States Telangana

Chandrababu Naidu Using AP intelligence to spy on TS: TRS

The TRS on Saturday alleged that TDP  chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was using AP Intelligence officials to create disturbances in Telangana .

Published: 16th September 2018 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The TRS on Saturday alleged that TDP  chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was using AP Intelligence officials to create disturbances in Telangana . Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, TRS MP Balka Suman, Government Whip Palla Rajeswar Reddy, TRS secretary Gattu Ramachandra Rao alleged that the AP Intelligence officials including its head AB Venkateshwar Rao were stationed in Hyderabad to keep a tab on the affairs of Telangana State. 

“Naidu’s is planning to create disruptive activities in Telangana with the illegal money he earned in AP,” they alleged.The TRS leaders are planning to lodge a complaint with the Governor and DGP  for immediate action in this regard. Suman stated that Naidu was resorting to backdoor politics and misusing the AP government machinery for his personal and political gains in Telangana.

‘‘Naidu is trying to create political instability and transport money bags to Telangana using the intelligence officials ahead of the Assembly elections. If they are caught by us we will hand over them to the I-T department,” Suman said.He warned the AP Intelligence sleuths to go back to their home State or else TRS cadres would drive them away.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav refuted TTDP president L Raman’s allegations that the BJP and TRS were behind Maharashtra local court issuing NBW against Naidu. “If TRS conspired against Naidu, why three TRS MLAs too would get NBW notices. Naidu should stop enacting political dramas and should not use NBW to derive political mileage,” Talasani said.  The Minister said  there would be no loss to TRS, if the TDP and Congress forged an alliance in the Assembly elections. “The fans of NTR will not spare Naidu for the unholy alliance,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu AP Intelligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi