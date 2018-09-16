Home States Telangana

Congress to prefer loyal candidates

Party sources said that on the second day of TPCC visit to its head office in New Delhi, senior leaders held a meeting with the screening committee.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after a screening committee was appointed by AICC president Rahul Gandhi to field ‘winning horses’ across 119 assembly constituencies in the state, chairman of the screening committee Bhakta Charan Das has mooted to field those who have been loyal to the party in its first list.

Party sources said that on the second day of TPCC visit to its head office in New Delhi, senior leaders held a meeting with the screening committee. It is learnt that the first list, comprising 40 leaders, would be announced in the coming week. The names that would feature include the likes of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jana Reddy, and former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

With Rahul Gandhi stressing that the party’s own candidates must be fielded in Assemblies where victory is certain, the same policy would reflect in the 40-member list that would be announced. Members who are sure to win and do not carry a baggage of controversy would be featured, sources revealed. Meanwhile, Das, who would be visiting the state to further look into the candidature of several leaders, made it clear that there would be justice done to the candidates. 

