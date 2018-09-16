Home States Telangana

Exercise on to delete 1.22 lakh  dead voters  from electoral rolls

Around 1,22,700 voters died as per the records in Hyderabad district, but only a few names have been deleted so far.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Around 1,22,700 voters died as per the records in Hyderabad district, but only a few names have been deleted so far. Besides, there must be 3.75 per cent young voters, but the numbers are much lower, said district election officer and GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore on Saturday.

He held a meeting with officials at GHMC head office. The DEO said that it has been observed that there has been a lot of deaths, and there was every need to take up a special door-to-door survey so that voter deletion can be taken up effectively. 

It has also been observed that the enrolment of young voters was also very less for which the officials have been directed to take up special campaigns to increase the enrolment of young voters. The GHMC is planning to open special counters at various degree colleges to enrol young voters.

A separate toll free number — 1800-599-2999 — has been allotted with 15 lines for revision of electoral rolls. The GHMC is also taking the services of more than 600 Senior Citizens Clubs for the said purpose. The DEO requested senior citizens to hold rallies to create awareness about the revision of electoral rolls.On Sunday, in every ward and basthi along with RWAs, separate meetings will be conducted for effective implementation of revision of electoral rolls. 

