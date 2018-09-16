I’m ready to work in KTR’s Cabinet, says Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister and Chief Minister KCR’s nephew T Harish Rao wondered what is wrong if IT Minister and KCR’s son KT Rama Rao is made Chief Minister. He has also made it clear that he would have no hesitation to work in KTR’s Cabinet, if boss (KCR) decides.

Ending the suspicion over the alleged rift with KTR, Harish Rao said: “what is wrong if KTR is made Chief Minister of the state after the next Assembly elections ? When Kumaraswamy in Karnataka and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh can become Chief Ministers, what is wrong if KTR is made Chief Minister of the State,” he asked.

There has been a speculation in political circles about the alleged rift between KTR and Harish Rao but the latter dismissed it as baseless.In an interview with a vernacular TV channel here on Saturday, Harish Rao dismissed the campaign on ‘KTR-Harish rift’ as false. Asked if KCR shifts to Delhi politics after the Lok Sabha elections after making KTR the chief Minister, Harish Rao replied: “I will live in TRS and will die in TRS. No question of leaving the party.

When Kumaraswamy (son of Deve Gowda) and Akhilesh Yadav (son of Mualayam Singh Yadav) become Chief Ministers, what is wrong if KTR is made Chief Minister.’’But, will Harish Rao work in KTR’s Cabinet? “My boss is KCR. If he asks me to work in KTR’s Cabinet, I will follow the same,’’ he said.Whether a senior like Harish Rao would work under a junior like KTR, the former said: “it is not the question of senior or junior. KTR worked hard and earned lot of good name. There should not be any doubt whether I will work in KTR’s Cabinet or not.’’

Stating that the rumours about family feuds in TRS was a false propaganda being made by the Congress and other political parties, Harish Rao said: “It is all Goebbels campaign. The news about differences in KCR’s family are fake and wrong.’’