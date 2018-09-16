Home States Telangana

Make it clear if you want to make KTR the CM of Telangana: Amit Shah to KCR

Shah also took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying he was day dreaming about winning elections in Telangana and other states which are to go for polls this year.

Published: 16th September 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:40 AM

BJP National President Amit Shah speaks at a public meeting at Mahabubnagar district on 15 Sept. 2018. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)

By K Amruth Rao 
Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Wondering if caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to make his son KT Rama Rao the next Chief Minister of Telangana, BJP national president Amit Shah recalled the surgical strike on Pakistan in 2016 as he urged the people of Telangana to strengthen the hands of the BJP to take Telangana on the path of development. Shah also took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying he was day dreaming about winning elections in Telangana and other states which are to go for polls this year.

Kickstarting his party’s election campaign from Mahbubnagar district — which saw massive participation from the people, Shah said: “Make it clear if you (Chandrasekhar Rao) want to make the chair of the Chief Minister available for your son (KT Rama Rao).” What happened to the promise of making a Dalit the CM of Telangana ?” he wondered, and sought the support of the people.

“The elections in the state had to happen in 2019 along with the Lok Sabha elections but Chief Minister KCR cut short the tenure by nine months. I want to ask you if you are afraid that holding simultaneous elections in May 2019 will not allow you to form a government,” he said.  

Shah also ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for ‘daydreaming’. He said: “Rahul baba is not just dreaming during the night but also during the day to form a government in several states of the nation.

I want to remind him that the BJP has removed the Congress in Haryana, Jharkhand, Assam, among many others, and the same will happen in Telangana. The BJP will form the government,” said a confident Shah. Countering the criticism over the report of NRC where about 4 lakh immigrants would be deported, Shah said: “There are Bangladeshi immigrants in Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar who should be removed. I want to ask the CM his stand on the issue of NRC and if he would take any steps in driving them away. They have hijacked the rights of the people and the BJP will ensure that each one of them will be driven out of the country,” Shah said. 

The surgical attacks of 2016 was an act of bravery, Shah reminded the crowd, as India was one among the three countries which could conduct such a feat of entering into a neighbour’s territory and defeating its army. He asked the people to bring BJP to form the government and make the hands of Prime Minister Modi strong. 

Liberation Day
The annexation of Hyderabad into Union of India after a military operation, Operation Polo, on September 17, 1948, would be observed as Telangana liberation day to uphold the pride of Telangana. The tagline for BJP in the upcoming elections, as evident at Mahbubnagar elections, is ‘Ajay Bharath - Atal BJP’ meaning ‘Invincible India - Determined BJP’.   

