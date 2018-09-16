Home States Telangana

Nalgonda honour killing: My father, uncle are behind murder of my husband, says Amruthavarshini

Recollecting Friday's incidents, she said that her father called her just before they left to the hospital.

MRPS and other organisations staging a dharna in Miryalaguda on Saturday to protest the murder of Pranay | Express

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Still reeling from the shock of watching her husband get hacked to death, a traumatised Amruthavarshini on Saturday alleged her millionaire father Maruthi Rao and uncle Shravan were behind the murder.

“Whoever is behind this should be dealt with strictly as per the law, even if it requires death. But I’m sure my father and uncle are involved as they did not like my marriage with Pranay,” the pregnant woman said.
P Pranay Kumar was killed by an unidentified assailant here on Friday.

Amruthavarshini said she had long been harassed by her family to end her relationship with Pranay. Her father reportedly also tried to force her to abort her pregnancy.

She said Rao was a highly influential person and kept a tab on them. “Wherever we went, whatever we did, he would get information in seconds. His people are all around. They had been threatening to kill Pranay from the beginning. But Pranay did not worry, and promised to be with me always.”

Pranay and Amruthavarshini.

Amruthavarshini’s remains inconsolable. After Pranay’s death, her family expected her to return to them, but she has made it clear that she will never step into her parents’ house.

“He loved me so much. Despite the threats, he continued to love me, but my father’s thirst for money, prestige and fame, took Pranay away from me. I will always see him in my baby,” she said tearfully.
Recollecting Friday’s incidents, Amruthavarshini said that her father called her just before they left to the hospital. At the hospital also, he called on her mobile, but she ignored the call.

“One person had brutally hacked Pranay on the neck. Immediately when I called my father, he answered the call, but disconnected saying there was lot of disturbance due to some noise. After that, I did not speak to him and I will never speak to him in my life,” she said.

After autopsy, Pranay’s body was shifted to his residence, where it will be kept, till his younger brother arrives.

