Nalgonda’s water woes continue

Recently, district collector Gaurav Uppal ordered a survey on fluoride-affected victims.

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: It was about 12 years ago that the then Andhra Pradesh government started supplying drinking water from Krishna river for the erstwhile Nalgonda district through the Alimineti Madhava Reddy project. However, irregular supply of drinking water in some villages is forcing the villagers to rely again on groundwater which has fluoride levels as high as 2.5 ppm to 13.5 ppm. Almost 1,700 villages in erstwhile Nalgonda suffer from the high fluoride problem. 

Recently, district collector Gaurav Uppal ordered a survey on fluoride-affected victims. A team of doctors conducted the survey and identified fluoride victims suffering with various fluoride-related diseases. Fluoride Vimochana Samithi president K Subhash, speaking to Express, informed that the district administration has identified above 70,000 fluorosis affected victims. 

The State is paying `1,500 to fluorosis-affected people as monthly pension. Subhash stated that there is a need for regular supply of piped drinking water to villages, adding that the district-wide survey had not been conducted properly. 

