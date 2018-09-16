Home States Telangana

Temperatures rise in Telangana as monsoon takes a break

With a lull in monsoon for the past many days, temperatures are on a rise. Maximum temperatures were recorded 2-4 degree Celsius above normal across the state.

Published: 16th September 2018 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a lull in monsoon for the past many days, temperatures are on a rise. Maximum temperatures were recorded 2-4 degree Celsius above normal across the state. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded was 36 degree Celsius in Srinagar colony, as per the weather data by Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS). Same was the case in other parts of the state, with highest temperature of 37.6 degree Celsius recorded in Suryapet district. 

Barring 2-3 days, since August last week there has been negligible amount of rainfall across the state. From the start of monsoon season in June till Saturday, 13 districts have experienced deficient rainfall. Rainfall deficiency has been the severest in Sangareddy, where the monsoon rains have been 43 percent below normal. In Hyderabad, the rains have been 27 percent below normal. 

Almost 40 percent of the mandals in the state, that is 238 of the total 584 mandals, have recorded deficient rainfall whereas 286 mandals have recorded normal rainfall and 53 districts recorded rainfall in excess. In Medak all the 20 mandals are rainfall deficient. Most of the rain deficient mandals are located in the southern and central Telangana districts where most of the Kharif season crops have been sown in the state. 

Forecast
When contacted the Head of Weather Forecasting division at India Meteorological Department(IMD)-Hyderabad, Dr K Nagaratna,  said that presently the monsoon is weak over Telangana but rains might occur towards September-end or in October first week when the monsoon starts withdrawing from the north-west region of the country. As per TSDPS forecast, only very light rainfall measuring between 0.2-2.4mm will occur in most parts of the state including Hyderabad and light rainfall measuring between 2.5-15.5mm will occur at a few places till Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
temperature monsoon hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi