Circumstances should form chain of events to link accused to murder: Expert

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An accused, though convicted by a trial court for offences punishable under Section 302 of IPC, will get relief in the appellate court if the evidence produced in court is doubtful. The evidence on record should show that the accused was responsible for the death of a person and the circumstances relied upon by the prosecution should form a chain of events so as to connect the accused with the crime.

In an appeal before a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court, two accused challenged the order of the second additional sessions judge, Nalgonda who convicted both under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and sentenced them to life imprisonment for offence punishable under Section 302 and to rigorous imprisonment for a period of seven years for offence punishable under Section 201. Both sentences were to run concurrently.

The case of the prosecution was that the accused caused the death of a woman by strangulating her and erased the evidence by moving the body to the outskirts of Vallabhapuram village in Nalgonda district.

The deceased, a widow having three children, had allegedly developed illicit intimacy with A1 after the death of her husband in an accidental fall from a tree. When she was moving with other men, including A1, her mother and sister, with the help of an elder, transferred her landed property in favour of her minor children. But she had left the home taking along with her the land document. Since then she and A1 had not been seen in the village.

After some days, a prosecution witness saw a woman’s body near a canal. A case was registered under Section 302 against unknown persons. Later, the body was shifted to Suryapet area hospital. The body was not in identifiable condition and there was no requisition from the police to collect the bones for a DNA test. Seeing a newspaper report with a photograph of the deceased, the woman’s family members went to mortuary and identified the body from saree, ring toes and anklets on it. After a few days, police apprehended A1 in the house of A2.

A1 confessed that he had committed the offence with the help of A2. The two were remanded in judicial custody and charges were framed under Sections 302 and 201. They pleaded not guilty and preferred to be tried. Placing reliance on the circumstantial evidence adduced by the prosecution, the sessions judge convicted both. Challenging it, they filed an appeal before the High Court.

The bench of justices C Praveen Kumar and J Uma Devi said there were no eyewitnesses and the case rested on circumstantial evidence. It seemed an apprehension that A1 developed intimacy with the woman only to acquire the property but no witnesses deposed about A1 proclaiming that he eyed the property. The woman moved not only with A1 but also with several others. Thus, the motive for murder was not established, the bench noted. Further, all witnesses including the forensic doctor and other official witnesses were cross-examined only after recall. It was not categorically disclosed when the witnesses had seen the accused and the woman together.

It was very strange that even before the DNA report, the investigating officer had concluded that the hair, allegedly seized from the woman’s hands, was that of A1. The claim cannot be accepted for the reason that the hair was sent to forensic lab 15 days after A1’s arrest and no explanation came forth for the delay. “We feel that circumstances relied upon by the prosecution do not form a chain of events so as to connect the accused with the crime”, the bench observed and set aside the conviction and ordered their release.