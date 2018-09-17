Home States Telangana

Man abducts, forcefully marries 19-year-old girl in Huzurabad; goes missing

A young X-ray technician allegedly abducted and forcefully married a young girl in Huzurabad.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A young X-ray technician allegedly abducted and forcefully married a young girl in Huzurabad. The incident, which is said to have happened on September 9, came to light on Sunday when the accused, Satish (32), posted the pictures of the forced wedding on Facebook. The girl’s parents subsequently filed a complaint at the Huzurabad police station. The accused, who is currently absconding, reportedly already has a wife and two kids. CI G Madhav told Express that a case has been registered against Satish.

A youngster was allegedly beaten up by a girl’s parents in Huzurabad for forcefully marrying their minor daughter and posting photos of the same on social media.

Jirra Satish (32) was working as an X-ray technician and the girl was working as ANM at the local private hospital for the last two years, during which they developed friendship. However, learning over his attitude, the hospital mangement terminated Satish from hospital a few days ago. However, Satish continued communication with the girl.  

Despite being married and having two children, he forced the girl to marry him and on September 9, while she going to the hospital, he intercepted the girl and abducted and took her away on his two-wheeler. When the girl’s parents came to know about the incident, they approached the Huzurabad police along with their daughter and filed a petition against Satish for threatening their daughter.

Huzurabad Town CI G Madhavi said that a case has been registered against Satish based on the complaint by the girl’s parents under sections 506 and 366 of the IPC. However, Satish is still at large. Meanwhile, the parents and relatives of the girl protested at the Hospital.

