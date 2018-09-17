Man abducts, forcefully marries 19-year-old girl in Huzurabad; goes missing

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A young X-ray technician allegedly abducted and forcefully married a young girl in Huzurabad. The incident, which is said to have happened on September 9, came to light on Sunday when the accused, Satish (32), posted the pictures of the forced wedding on Facebook. The girl’s parents subsequently filed a complaint at the Huzurabad police station. The accused, who is currently absconding, reportedly already has a wife and two kids. CI G Madhav told Express that a case has been registered against Satish.

