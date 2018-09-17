Home States Telangana

Middle-aged couple in Hyderabad killed over family property dispute

Disputes among brothers over an ancestral property led to the murder of the eldest brother and his wife in Vikarabad district on Saturday night.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disputes among brothers over an ancestral property led to the murder of the eldest brother and his wife in Vikarabad district on Saturday night.

Mohd Sattar (47) and his wife Mohd Unnisa (45) were attacked with boulders by Sattar’s two younger brothers and their friend at their home.

According to police, Sattar and his brothers Mohd Ghouse and Mohd Shareef were residing in their ancestral home at Sitarampet in Tandur town.

Recently, Sattar had reached an agreement with one of the tenants to sell his share of the property for `8 lakh and  taken `3 lakh as advance.

Objecting to it, his brothers insisted that Sattar should sell the land to other family members instead of to outsiders. As Sattar did not agree initially, the issue went to community elders and a panchayat was held. Sattar later agreed to sell his share to his brothers for the same price but the latter said that they would pay the amount only after a year. Sattar said that he cannot wait so long as his daughter’s marriage was being planned.

A murder case was registered.Though the accused are said to have surrendered to the police, it was not confirmed by officials. The case is under investigation.

