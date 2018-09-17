No stone unturned: BJP heavyweights make beeline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s raining BJP leaders in Telangana. A day after Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah launched the party’s election campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, it was announced that many senior leaders, including cabinet ministers, will arrive in the State to hold public meetings.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, BJP Telangana president K Laxman said that they would hold as many as 50 public meetings in the State by the end of October. Union minister Smriti Irani and Hasnraj Ahir, the minister of State for home, are set to visit soon.

“Our leaders will talk about various central government schemes, especially the ones which K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government has failed to implement till now,” said Laxman. The saffron party will begin with a public meeting at Huzurabad constituency — a Congress stronghold in erstwhile Karimnagar district represented by TPCC chairman N Uttam Kumar Reddy.