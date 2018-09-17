Home States Telangana

Two lakh names deleted from Adilabad electoral rolls

While early elections round the corner, district administrations in the State have begun the process of enumerating voters and correcting electoral rolls.

Published: 17th September 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:15 AM

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: While early elections round the corner, district administrations in the State have begun the process of enumerating voters and correcting electoral rolls. In the 10 Assembly constituencies of erstwhile Adilabad district, the intensive revision of electoral rolls (IRER) has allowed authorities to delete as many as 2 lakh redundant and repeated names from lists.

In the 2014 elections, the erstwhile district had 19 lakh voters, but as of the first week of September, this number came down to 17 lakh. Authorities say that these names had to be removed since they were either repeated in the list, or were of deceased persons.

They also claim that the voting process would be made much more transparent than before, with virtually all details available online on the Election Commission of India website. For the coming weeks, officials will continue visiting houses to verify their details and further correct the records.

