‘Wives made to remove thaali for NEET exam, men unhappy’

Some married women appearing for the exam got furious as they were told to remove their mangalsutras.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:53 AM

A man waits with his children outside a VRO exam center as his wife attends the exam, in Sangareddy on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a repeat of scenes displayed outside the exam centers during NEET exam, women candidates appearing for the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) on Sunday at Little Flower High School in Narsapur, Medak district as their exam center, faced anxious movements as they were forced to remove their ornaments. Some married women appearing for the exam got furious as they were told to remove their mangalsutras.

With no other option, the women removed the ornaments and deposited them with their relatives who came to drop them off at the centers.  A total of 200 candidates appeared fore the VRO exam at the Little Flowers High School, of which almost half were women.

The incident did not go down well with some people as they staged protest outside the exam center. Meanwhile, BJP party workers also joined the protesters and criticized the exam center for forcing married women to remove mangalsutra, which they said is an important part of the Hindu culture and alleged that the exam center officials insulted Hindu culture. Later, police arrived at the examination center and resolved the issue.

However, as per TSPSC rules, women candidates are not allowed to wear jewellery to the exams. Also, other items like electronic gadgets, mobile phones, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, calculator or any other electronic gadgets are not allowed to be taken by the candidates to be taken inside the examination center.

Ceiling collapses during VRO exam

Jagtial: In an alarming incident, a portion of the ceiling of one of the classrooms in Government Junior College in Metpalli fell on candidates who were appearing in the Village Revenue Officer (VRO) exam on Sunday. Mandaloju Rajitha, who was injured in the roof collapse, was taken to a hospital in Jagtial. She was sent to her native place in Malyal after the examination of her X-ray scans. The incident took place at around 12:30 pm. The building, which is as old as the junior college, has been accommodating classes despite its outdated infrastructure. Meanwhile, the candidates appearing for the exam were discommoded due to shortage of buses.

