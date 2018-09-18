Abdul Bari, who once kidnapped Maruti Rao, later turned out to be his aide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Muhammed Abdul Bari — the man who allegedly took the supari to kill Pranay — could turn out to be a mine of information for Telangana police. He is reportedly already under the custody of Nalgonda Police. Once an active member of an old city-based political party, Bari allegedly has links with quite a few politicians.

Bari spent nine whole years Sabarmati jail in the sensational murder case of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya, from which he was later acquitted. Soon after the acquittal, he returned to Hyderabad only to regroup with his old acquaintances, most of whom were involved in several offences including land disputes.

Bari, who hails from Nalgonda, maintained a low profile since his return to Hyderabad, say police sources.

He was staying in Saidabad and within days of his return, he joined a political outfit and soon became an active member participating in all party activities. At the same time, he also got in touch with his old contacts from Nalgonda.

This allegedly included henchmen of gangster Nayeemuddin, who was shot dead in a police encounter a couple of years ago. “Bari soon started using threats and muscle power to mediate land deals. Once Nayeem was killed, Bari’s activities increased. However, he chose to operate silently fearing police action,” sources said.

It was during this time that Bari allegedly abducted Maruthi Rao, father-in-law of Pranay and the main accused in his murder case.However, Rao is said to have befriended Bari by promising him handsome amounts if he was willing to work together. Later, Bari allegedly threatened many people who were opposing Rao.

To kill Pranay, Rao is said to have promised `1 crore to Bari. Half the amount was allegedly paid in advance.“Bari is also an accused in the murder case of BJP leader Mysaiah Goud. Like Nayeem, he too had developed contacts with police and politicians.

If grilled properly, without any political pressure, he will have lots to tell about nefarious land deals in Nalgonda,” said a senior cop.