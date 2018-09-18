BJP, Congress slam Telangana Rashtra Samiti over Hyderabad Liberation Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Describing the Telangana Rashtra Samiti as ‘Telangana Razakar Samiti’, the state BJP has wondered whether the party is part of the lineage of the Razakar army of the then Nizams.

The BJP, which has been demanding that the Hyderabad Liberation Day be celebrated officially by the government, has accused the TRS of failing to recognise the importance of historic day when the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state was liberated on September 17, 1948 and merged with the Indian Union. “The TRS is behaving like Telangana Razakar Samiti as it has inherited the legacy of Nizam’s cruel army by tying up with the AIMIM now,” said G Kishan Reddy, BJP leader. “Does the TRS justify the idea of Hyderabad being part of Pakistan in those times as desired by the then Nizams? Will awards be given to the Razakar army for their inhuman torture of the people of Telangana,” Reddy asked and alleged that the KCR government had no moral right to seek votes as it punctured the pride of Telangana.

His comments were a retort to IT minister KT Rama Rao who termed the BJP as “Bharatiya Jhootha Party” for failing to keep its poll promises. “IT minister KT Rama Rao has no right to call us a jhoota party. He has become a minister because he is the son of KCR. Else, he would be working in America,” the BJP leader said.

The Congress too has criticised the TRS for its failure to recognise the importance of the accession of Hyderabad state to the Union of India on September 17 1948, the day when parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, along with Hyderabad, also got liberated from the Nizam’s rule. “KCR, who speaks volumes about everything under the sun, is deafeningly silent on observing Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17,” said TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.