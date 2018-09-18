Home States Telangana

e-office of mines dept inaugurated

IT and industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the e-office in the department of mines and geology office in BRKR Bhavan here on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:IT and industries department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the e-office in the department of mines and geology office in BRKR Bhavan here on Monday. The e-office will become functional from October 1. As the importance of technology in the government endeavours is growing rapidly, the department of mines and geology took a significant step towards implementation of e-office MMP (mission mode project) at the headquarters, according to the department director BRV Susheel Kumar.

“The e-office will improve the quality of administration and reduce delays in filing, processing and disposal of  applications, which will ensure transparency in the functioning and accountability of the officers in the department. It will also ensure better security with digital signature certificate and encryption while moving the files from one user to another.

The application facilitates in generating the MIS reports and enables department officials to review the daily file movement/activities and could assess the performance of the officer/employee,” he said.

