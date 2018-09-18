Government to corner me: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Congress leader A Revanth Reddy alleged that government institutions are mulling to corner him in the upcoming elections by bringing back the ‘cash-for-vote scam’ in which he is the prime accused. “There are forces which are aiming a series of attacks on my family by initiating financial raids,” Reddy alleged while addressing reporters at a press meet.

“Both PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are having secret meetings to relaunch the cases against me,” Reddy alleged.