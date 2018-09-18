Home States Telangana

How many condom users in Telangana? No one knows!

For financial years, 2015-16 and 2016-17, the use of condoms declined by 37 and 45 per cent, respectively, only to bounce back by over 140 per cent in the following year.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Condoms for representational purpose only

Image for representational purpose only.

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:According to the ‘Family Planning Programme Physical Progress and Achievement’ report for four consecutive financial years between 2014 and 2018, there is observed a sharp fall and rise in the number of condom users in the state.

For financial years, 2015-16 and 2016-17, the use of condoms declined by 37 and 45 per cent, respectively, only to bounce back by over 140 per cent in the following year.

When asked for a reason behind the seemingly anomalous data, a senior health official at the State Health Department said that a lack of statistical officers and the redistribution of staff during the reorganisation of district in 2016 was responsible for the misrepresentation in the data.

There was a sudden lack of statistical and assistant statistical officers in the erstwhile 10 districts as existing officers were retiring during the year which demanded a reorganisation of ranks, said a senior health official from the department.

This is expected to have led to an under reporting of the number of people who used condoms as well as oral contraceptive pills instead of an actual decline in the use of contraception.

“In 2017-18 financial year, the officers who were allotted to KCR Kits scheme, were also updating reports in condom, oral contraceptive users and those who underwent sterilisation which lead to increase in the numbers,” he said.

Apart from the data of use of condoms, a similar decline was observed in the data of use of oral contraceptive pills, number of vasectomies and tubectomies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo