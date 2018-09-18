Home States Telangana

Miles to go for Telangana in dealing with HIV-AIDS

Telangana continues to fare poor in dealing with HIV AIDS though it has made considerable progress over the last seven years.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

PTI file image used for representational purpose only

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Telangana continues to fare poor in dealing with HIV AIDS though it has made considerable progress over the last seven years. According to recent estimates, about 14.6 per cent of AIDS-related deaths reported in India in 2017 are from Telangana -- that is 10,157 deaths. The country saw around 87,580 new HIV infections and 69,110 AIDS related deaths during the same period, says ‘India HIV Estimations-2017’ report.

As per UNAIDS 2018 report, the global average for decline in AIDS related deaths from peak has been 51 per-cent. Besides the deaths, the State stood in fourth position in case of adult (15 to 49-years) prevalence of HIV with 0.70 per-cent, that’s 2,03,723 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in the State.  Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, is in the second position in this category with 2,70,000 PLHIV. According to the report, around 21,40,000 PLHIV live in India, and adult prevalence is 0.22 per-cent Together, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the two Telugu States contributed around three-fourth of the total number of PLHIV in the country. Director of Telangana State AIDS Control Society Dr Preeti Meena said that they have been putting in efforts to bring down the incidence and deaths arising out of HIV.

“Awareness and education are important tools to decrease the incidence or the deaths. We organise HIV awareness day and sessions for college students. And those who are HIV positive are given medicines free of cost. In case of high risk groups, we operate through NGOs,” Dr Preeti Meena said.

In the HIV Estimations-2017 report, it was stated that incidence of the disease continues to be higher in female sex workers (FSW), men who have sex with men (MSM), injecting drug users (IDU), hijra or transgenders, and that the increased focus on the high risk groups is required to achieve 2020 target of 75 per-cent reduction in new HIV infections.

The TSACS director said that around 60,000 people belonging to the high-risk groups are registered with community-based NGOs and they implement the disease prevention, such as distribution of condoms, and treatment programme through the  organisations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo