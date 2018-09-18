Mission Bhagiratha’s cost upped

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The panchayat raj department and the rural development department on Monday issued orders revising the estimates of the Mission Bhagiratha intra-village works in 329 mandals covering 15,690 habitations from Rs 4,488.62 crore to Rs 5,504.34 crore.

The revised administrative sanction for Rs 5,504.34 crore shall be met from the savings in the main segments.The additional requirement of Rs 1,015.72 crore is within the savings of the main segment cost of Rs 1,961.16 crore. The engineer-in-chief informed the government that the cost of intra-village woks increased due to the provision of GST, revision of SSR, additional enhanced capacity of OHSRs and increase in the length of the pipelines. The cost escalation was also due to the replacement of the damaged pipelines and relocation of OHSRs.