Nalgonda honour killing: Dark side of Maruti Rao’s ascent to a multi-millionaire

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Tirunagaru Maruthi Rao, the main accused in the sensational honour killing at Miryalaguda, is likely to face more trouble in the coming days. One of the wealthiest businessmen in the town, Rao’s land deals are now under the police scanner.

Questions are also being raised on how Rao, who started out as a vehicle dealer and later a ration dealer, became a multi-millionaire in such a short time.

According to sources, the Nalgonda Police have sniffed out cases of illegal land settlements and land grabbing in which Rao was allegedly involved.

It’s likely that Rao’s formal arrest for organising the murder of his son-in-law Pranay will be announced on Tuesday, following which fresh cases of land grabbing and forgery will be slapped against him.

Sources say Rao’s rise from humble beginnings is dotted with instances of land grabbing and financial “settlement” activities. Most people in the Miryalaguda town, however, had forgotten or did not know about Rao’s illegal business empire till his involvement in the murder case came to light. He allegedly built his business by hobnobbing with politicians across parties and luring cops to work for him.

Sources in the police department say that Rao was a land shark who used thugs and criminals to threaten landowners and forcefully acquire their property at dirt-cheap prices.

He also allegedly created forged documents to usurp lands allotted to freedom fighters. Properties in and around the Miryalaguda town were his prime target.

Organisations like MRPS are now alleging that Rao has also encroached upon lands allotted to Dalits and scheduled tribes. They have demanded a CBI inquiry into his land deals. “He amassed wealth by mediating family, civil and financial disputes,” police sources said.

The sources also admitted that he had “ties with quite a few” cops who worked for him. Police have also found that a retired Miryalaguda Tehsildar helped Rao learn in detail about land records and deals, following which he ventured into real estate business. On some occasions, Rao also allegedly took the help of dreaded “Nayeem Gang” to settle deals.

Police, politicians helped Maruthi Rao: MRPS

Warangal: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) chief Manda Krishna Madiga on Monday said that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders and local police officials were aware of father-in-law Maruthi Rao’s intentions to kill Pranay but did nothing to stop him.

He demanded that the government issue orders for a judicial probe headed by a sitting high court judge. MRPS and other Dalit groups will organise dharnas to pressure govt into action, he said.