Nalgonda honour killing: Hired assassin from Bihar nabbed from Samastipur district

The man who hacked Pranay twice on his neck and back is identified as Subhash Sharma, a notorious offender in Bihar.

Pranay and Amruthavarshini.

HYDERABAD: The sensational honour killing at Miryalaguda organized by realtor Thirunagari Maruthi Rao has its links in Bihar also. 

He was nabbed at Samastipur district in Bihar, while six others including Maruthi Rao, his brother Sravan Kumar, Mohd Abdul Bari, who was acquitted in the murder case of Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya were arrested and produced before the court at Miryalaguda. Though the accused were detained earlier, their arrest was officially announced on Tuesday.

According to police, Maruthi Rao had approached Bari and other accused to execute the murder and the deal was finalised for Rs One crore. Maruthi Rao paid a part of the amount as advance and the balance was agreed to be paid after the murder. 

After the murder, Subhash Sharma fled to Bihar via Hyderabad and was in hiding. Based on the confession of Maruthi Rao and his brother, police identified his role in the murder. 

Based on the statements given by the other accused in the case, he was nabbed. 

He was produced before a court in Bihar and is being shifted to Miryalaguda on a transit warrant. 

Police are likely to file a custody petition against Subhash, to verify his criminal antecedents and role in the murder.

P Pranay (25) was hacked to death by the family members of his wife last Friday, whom he had married about eight months ago. Pranay was accompanying his pregnant wife Amruthavarshini to hospital at Miryalaguda when the incident took place on Friday. 

