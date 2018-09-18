Home States Telangana

One after the other, man and woman in love commit suicide

Published: 18th September 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just a few days after the murder of Pranay, a Dalit Christian man, allegedly ordered by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao, a rich businessman from the Vysya community, yet another case of failed love was reported in Telangana. This time it was a couple from Shankarpally in Rangareddy district, who committed suicide separately on Sunday evening. However, police said that they were still unclear about the circumstances that led to these suicides.

Lavanya and Yellesh who committed
suicide at Shankarpally | Express

According to police department sources, Suragalla Yellesh (22) and Suragalla Lavanya (19) had been in a relationship but had kept it a secret from everyone but Yellesh’s close friend Srikanth. On Sunday evening, Yellesh was with Srikanth in the former’s fields where they were consuming alcohol. Srikanth told police that Yellesh had received a phone call from Lavanya and was extremely distressed afterwards. Soon afterwards, Yellesh returned home and told his family that he was going out and would return the next day.  Later, he called Srikanth saying he wanted to end his life. Rajkumar, on being informed by Srikanth, went searching for his brother who he found had committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree. “When Lavanya came to know that Yellesh was dead, she went home and set herself on fire. None of the family members seem to know about the relation. Only the couple knew the reason for their suicides,” said G Sanjeev, Shankarpally inspector.

Comments

