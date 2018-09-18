PIL filed to suspend early voters list revision

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking to suspend advancement of special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in Telangana state issued vide notification dated Sept 8, 2018, by the state chief electoral officer.

When the PIL filed by Komireddy Krishna Vijay Azad, a resident of Karimnagar, was moved by way of lunch motion for an urgent hearing, the bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt said that it would hear the case later in the day.

As the PIL could not come up for hearing, it is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

The petitioner, in the PIL, contended that the chief electoral officer has decided to stop all the activities relating to the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls with reference to Jan 1, 2019 as the qualifying date in Telangana and further ordered for the second special summary revision with reference to Jan 1, 2018.

If the second summary revision of photo electoral rolls is given effect to, then the voters will not get sufficient time to file their claims, objections, and that the officials cannot dispose of the objections of the voters within such a short time.

They also cannot update the database and print voters list and ultimately the final publication of the electoral rolls will be seriously affected. Succumbing to the pressure of the state chief minister, the state election commission ignored the earlier summary revision with a motto to hold early election in November this year, he alleged.

Secretary to the ECI, Secretary to ministry of law and justice, state chief electoral officer, state chief secretary and Uttam Kumar Reddy, were named as the respondents.