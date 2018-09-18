Pranay Murder: Congress MLA suspended

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalgonda Telangana’s Congress Legislature Party leader, K. Jana Reddy said on Monday that the working president of Miryalaguda’s party faction, Karim, who is allegedly involved in the Pranay murder case, has been suspended.

Condemning the murder, he promised to speak with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao to arrange additional protection for Pranay’s family. He also appealed to the government to take serious action against all those accused in the case.

Leader of the State Women Organisation, a voluntary women’s welfare group, Bandru Vimala also visited the deceased’s family and condemned the heinous murder. She has urged the public to encourage inter-caste marriages while demanding the government to take serious action in the matter to prevent any further incidents in the future.