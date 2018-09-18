SCR to use movies to promote cleanliness

Home States Telangana

The media, a brain child of M/s. PictureTime DigiPlex, New Delhi is a digital marvel, incorporating a mobile setup to seat around 150 persons at a time, in totally air-conditioned ambience.

HYDERABAD:The fortnight long, “Swachhta Hi Sewa-Pakhwara”,  a cleanliness drive Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat campaign coinciding with the ambitious Swachh Bharat programme of the Central Government got a big boost with the use of an innovative publicity medium for the first time on Indian Railways, the Mobile Digital Movie Theatre which will showcase railway films on social, public awareness, movies conveying socially relevant messages including the latest Hindi and Telugu movies. 

The media, a brain child of M/s. PictureTime DigiPlex, New Delhi is a digital marvel, incorporating a mobile setup to seat around 150 persons at a time, in totally air-conditioned ambience. The SCR General Manager, Vinod Kumar Yadav along with Dil Raju, noted Telugu Film Producer inaugurated the Mobile Theatre at Kacheguda on Sunday and stated that this media option will be planned for extensive use, to take home relevant public awareness messages connected to railways, to the public.
The Mobile Digital Movie Theatre is stationed at Kacheguda Railway station and will run four shows
daily.

