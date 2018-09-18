Shah has been misled: Nayani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:State BJP leaders gave wrong feedback to BJP president Amit Shah during his recent visit to the state, home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy alleged. Speaking after hoisting the national flag at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday on Hyderabad Liberation Day, Reddy found fault with the BJP for demanding that the day be celebrated on September 17 officially by the government.

BJP leaders have no right to speak on Telangana as the party’s MLA G Kishan Reddy did not even resign for the sake of Telangana, he said. Recalling that Congress leaders had held a meeting to urge the Centre not to carve out Telangana, he remarked, “Congress leaders are traitors of Telangana.”