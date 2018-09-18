‘Will reach 1 cr people through social media’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that they would reach one crore people through social media platforms as part of the Assembly election campaign.

Addressing a meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi Karmika Vibhagam (TRSKV) here on Monday, Kavitha said that the TRS would use social media effectively and reach one crore voters. Kavitha recalled that the TRS government gave a hefty salary and wage hike for the employees and workers. She said that TRSKV had 67 lakh members in 31 districts and it had presence in all 119 Assembly segments. The TRSKV should work for the victory of the TRS.