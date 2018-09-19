Relief for outsourcing employees in Telangana's power sector companies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Paving way for regularisation of over 23,000 outsourcing employees working in the State’s power sector companies, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed against the proceedings issued to absorb outsourced persons to fill up regular posts of assistant engineers/sub engineers and down to unskilled workers.

“A settlement under Section 18(1) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 was reached between the employer and the registered trade unions. It was agreed that outsourced workmen employed in all corporations will be absorbed. The power distribution companies cannot go back on the settlement,” the bench noted.



The move will impact outsourced staff working in Southern and Northern power distribution companies (Discoms), Transmission corporation (Transco) and Generation corporation (Genco) of Telangana bench was dismissing the batch petitions contending that there was no provision in the law which permits regularization of a person working on outsourced basis that too in regular posts.

Last year, the then division bench had suspended the regularisation orders of over 23,000 persons. As the matter stood thus, the four power distribution companies whose orders of regularization orders were suspended, filed an interim application for final hearing.