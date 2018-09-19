TRS leader’s follower succumbs to burns

By Express News Service

MANCHERIAL : R Gattaiah, the follower of sitting Chennur MLA N Odellu, who tried to immolate himself after Odellu was denied TRS ticket, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad. His body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. On September 12, Peddapalli MP and Chennur Assembly segment TRS candidate B Suman came to Indaram of Jaipur mandal. As the MP was entering the village, Odellu’s followers started raising slogans against him. Gattaiah doused himself with petrol and set himself ablaze.

Locals raised concerns as to why police did not took precautions as they were aware that Odellu’s supporters might create trouble. Before Suman’s arrival, the villagers had protested against open cast mines but the police did not took any precaution to check untoward incidents, the villagers alleged. They also alleged that Odellu came to an understanding with the party candidate after intervention by TRS party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, and in the melee, Gattaiah lost his life.