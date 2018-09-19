Home States Telangana

‘Use of minor irrigation sources by Telangana is low’

The AP witness further stated that the present utilisation level of minor irrigation in the state of Telangana was low.

Published: 19th September 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Admitting that the present level of utilisation of minor irrigation sources in Telangana is low, Andhra Pradesh witness and former irrigation engineer M Visweswara Rao has said Mission Kakatiya was conceived to bring back the original level of utilisation of all minor irrigation tanks in the state.  
He said this during a cross-examination by Telangana advocates AK Ganguli and Vaidyanathan before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal on Tuesday.  

When Ganguli asked him if it was correct that the decadal average of utilisation for minor irrigation in Telangana  was only around 45 tmcft while there was a notional figure of 89 tmcft indicated in AP’s affidavit, Visweswara Rao replied that the 89 tmcft indicated in the affidavit was the minor irrigation in Telangana out of 811 tmcft for the erstwhile combined state of AP. The actual utilisation was less.

The AP witness further stated that the present utilisation level of minor irrigation in the state of Telangana was low. But Mission Kakatiya was contemplated to bring back the original level of utilisation of all the minor irrigation tanks. Therefore, in future, the state of Telangana would be able to utilise 89.15 tmcft except in some deficit years where the local rainfall was less.

When TS advocate Vaidyanathan asked him about the protocol operations for the Krishna river basin, Rao said that Krishna basin being a single hydrological unit, the operation of all upstream projects would affect the operation of the downstream project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
irrigation Krishna Water Dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju