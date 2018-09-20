Home States Telangana

Andhra Pradesh witness fails to convince tribunal on Krishna water sharing

The Second Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal delivered its verdict.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his cross-examination before Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal on Wednesday, Telangana counsel C S Vaidyanathan asked Andhra Pradesh witness and retired engineer M Visweswara Rao that would there be any need to draw water from Krishna delta of Nagarjuna Sagar project if their requirement is met by drawing water from Godavari river and Pulichintala project. Replying to this, Visweswara Rao said that the additional diversion of water from Godavari at Polavaram to an extent of 80 tmcft was to be accounted for Nagarjuna Sagar Project, which includes 21 tmcft to Karnataka, 14 tmcft to Maharashtra and 45 tmcft above Nagarjuna Sagar.

Therefore, there is no additional in flows at Prakasam barrage. The 80 tmcft that is now being supplied from NSP would be supplied from Polavaram. Regarding the flows from the catchment areas of  Pulichintala, which is around 53 tmcft, the total available would be 133 tmcft and the balance would to be supplied from Pulichintala.

He added, the live storage of Pulichintala being 36 tmcft there was a balance of 20 tmcft which was required to take the flow variations and the demand variations of Krishna Delta as there was no storage at Prakasam barrage. Meanwhile, Vaidyanathan asked whether it was correct of AP to utilise Godavari waters to supply water to area under NSLC through Chintalapudi lift irrigation scheme. To this, the AP witness said they were still studying the case. Meanwhile, Tribunal chairman Brijesh Kumar issued order that the case would be taken up again on October 3 and the cross examination would continue till October 5.

Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal

