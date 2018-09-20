Home States Telangana

Anti-party activities behind Income Tax searches on Ponguleti’s house?

Several theories are making rounds in political circles trying to find the reason behind the sudden I-T searches conducted on the properties of Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

Published: 20th September 2018

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Several theories are making rounds in political circles trying to find the reason behind the sudden I-T searches conducted on the properties of Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. His followers feel that a few peoples’ representatives are behind the searches.

The development came as a surprise as Ponguleti is known to be close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao. Speculation is rife that the MP was miffed after he was not given the Kothagudem Assembly ticket, and he had contacted some senior Congress leaders. This was reportedly brought to the notice of the CM by some local leaders and that is why, the searches were conducted.A few say that others complained to the CM that Ponguleti was instigating workers to go against declared candidates at Madhira, Sattupalli, Kothagudem and Wyra, and the MP was paying for that.

“We suspect the role of  a few people’s representatives behind the I-T searches. As the clout of our leader is growing, they developed a grudge against him,” K Rama Rao, a follower of the MP, said.Some party leaders said that the MP had worked hard during Singareni Collieries elections and others, and so they were surprised by the development. Interestingly,  Ponguleti had not released any statement on the raids, creating confusion among his followers.

