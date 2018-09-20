Home States Telangana

Bear enters telephone exchange in Karimnagar; rescued

 A rescue team from the Warangal Zoo, tranquilized and rescued the animal around 12:30 pm, said Telangana forest department officials. 

By Express News Service
KARIMNAGAR: Man-animal conflict once again came to the fore in Karimnagar when a wild bear entered a BSNL telephone exchange office here.
 
The bear was sighted at around 4:30 am by a security guard at the exchange. Police and fire department officials immediately rushed to the area to rescue the animal, added officials. All commercial establishments near the building were closed down by officials to prevent any untoward incident.
 
The bear might have ventured out in search of food or water from nearby forests, said, officials, adding that it will be released into the wild later. 
